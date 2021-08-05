Aspen History: Packing fish over Indy Pass, circa 1927

One b/w photograph of Hugh and Bert Chisholm fishing at Snowmass Creek, 1927. (Aspen Historical Society, Quiet Years Collection)



“Thirty cans of rainbow trout arrived in Aspen Tuesday from the Leadville Hatchery,” noted The Aspen Times on August 5, 1927. “The fish were brought here by Mr. H.C. Hillard. L.L. Wilkes and Frank Hamilton took the fish by truck to Linkin’s cabin up Independence where they were met by Forest Ranger L.C. Shoemaker with pack horses. Here the fish were transferred and taken by horses to Independence Lake and Lost Man Creek. Thirty cans of natives and rainbow trout from the Leadville Hatchery were deposited Tuesday as follows: Capitol Creek by Alton Beck, Roaring Fork by Edward Groscurth, at Hollywood by Boyd King, Castle Creek and at Ashcroft by Frank Hamilton and V.D. Wilkes, Maroon Creek by Ed Prechtel, Ted Cooper, Will Bourquin and J.B. Stitzer, Snowmass by Clyde Goldner.”

The image above shows Hugh and Bert Chisholm fishing at Snowmass Creek, circa 1927.