Aspen History: New Year’s Eve Ball
“The annual New Year’s Eve Ball given by the Aspen Lodge of Elks will come this year on Thursday night of this week,” announced the Aspen Democrat-Times on December 29, 1925. “Of course you are going. New 1926 music will be a feature of the McHugh orchestra and all should be out to hear it. Remember to dance the old year out and the new year in next Thursday night at Fraternal Hall with the B.P.O.E. as hosts. Admission- $1.00 per couple.” This image shows Armory Hall (Fraternal Hall) in the early 1900s.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen History: New Year’s Eve Ball
“Remember to dance the old year out and the new year in next Thursday night at Fraternal Hall. Admission- $1.00 per couple.”