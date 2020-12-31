 Aspen History: New Year’s Eve Ball | AspenTimes.com
Aspen History: New Year’s Eve Ball

Aspen Historical Society
One 4" x 6" b/w glossy photograph of the Armory Hall taken about 1910. Taken in the winter with snow in the streets before the era of plowed streets. Looking down Hopkins Avenue and at Galena Street. Can see the St Mary's Catholic church and parsonage in the back left as well as the edge of the Brand building on the right.

“The annual New Year’s Eve Ball given by the Aspen Lodge of Elks will come this year on Thursday night of this week,” announced the Aspen Democrat-Times on December 29, 1925. “Of course you are going. New 1926 music will be a feature of the McHugh orchestra and all should be out to hear it. Remember to dance the old year out and the new year in next Thursday night at Fraternal Hall with the B.P.O.E. as hosts. Admission- $1.00 per couple.” This image shows Armory Hall (Fraternal Hall) in the early 1900s.

