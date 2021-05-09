Aspen History: Mother’s Day in Aspen’s Quiet Years
“Mother’s Day next Sunday,” proclaimed the Aspen Democrat-Times on May 8, 1919. “Next Sunday is Mother’s Day- the day that every man, woman and child should wear a carnation in honor of Mother- a white carnation if she has passed on and a pink carnation if she is still with us. And the wearing of the carnation is not the only thing we can do in honor of Mother- we can stop a moment in our daily routine and try to realize in part the many blessings we have received from Mother. ‘Mother’ is the greatest word in all the languages and it represents the greatest personage in all the world. Let us try and appreciate HER from this time on.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen History: Mother’s Day in Aspen’s Quiet Years
“‘Mother’ is the greatest word in all the languages and it represents the greatest personage in all the world. Let us try and appreciate HER from this time on,” proclaimed the Aspen Democrat-Times on May 8, 1919.