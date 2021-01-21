Aspen History: Lift One, Day One
“Governor Lee Knous dedicates ski lift,” announced the Aspen Times on January 16, 1947. “The big show is over. After weeks of anticipating, the Grand Opening is over. The ski lift, Hotel Jerome and guest houses are launched on their way as a part of the facilities of the greatest winter sports center in the United States, bar none. Now Governor, Lee Knous, made the dedication speech, giving official approval of this installation as a part of a statewide plan for calling attention of the nation to Colorado and Aspen specially that we have the snow, terrain, accommodations and personnel to satisfy the wants and desires of the nation for a fine winter resort as well as the finest place in the world in the summer in which to vacation.” This image shows the grand opening of Lift One, on January 11, 1947. The three men in the photo are Walter Paepcke, A.E. Robison (Aspen mayor), and Lee Knous, the governor of Colorado.
In this week’s Aspen History, with the help of the Aspen Historical Society we take a look back at the grand opening of Lift One, on January 11, 1947