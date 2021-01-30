Aspen History: ‘Hello, Ashcroft!’

One mounted and sepia toned photograph of the town of Ashcroft from the east looking over the town - probably taken from Taylor Pass Toll Road. There is snow on the ground and on the roofs of the buildings. All of the buildings look well kept-up. 1881-



“Hello, Ashcroft!” exclaimed the Aspen Weekly Chronicle on January 20, 1890. “Among the multitude of other enterprises that will take root in this locality so soon as the snow gives them a chance, is that of a telephone connection with Ashcroft, the matter having already been decided on by the Tabor Investment company as the natural companion of the line of railway to that point which promises to experience one of the liveliest awakenings of any camp in the state. It is estimated that a few thousand dollars would construct it, and with a line following the course of developments, it would doubtless be of a most profitable nature. So far as the route has been decided on, it will extend south to Tourtelotte, thence through Queen’s Gulch over the intervening hills to Tenderfoot ranch and on to Ashcroft with the Tam O’Shanter as a terminal station. In addition to this the Colorado Telephone company have decided on a number of extensions the most important of which is that which connects Aspen with Leadville via Independence where there will also be a scene of activity almost, if not quite, the counterpart of early days when that gulch-bearing locality was productive of all episodes, tragic and otherwise, known to a rampant frontier town.” This image shows Ashcroft in the 1880s.