Aspen History: Class of ’29
“Seniors start on life’s pathway to success while others will enjoy vacation next three months,” noted the Aspen Times on May 24, 1929. “Last night was the night of all nights for the members of the Aspen High School when eight young ladies and six young gentlemen received their ‘sheep skins’ to entitle them to get out and hustle along life’s pathway. They are now equipped to a degree, it is true, but that they will have to hustle, is also true! An interesting program was arranged and the capacity of the Isis theatre was taxed by the parents and friends of the Class of 1929. Thus ends the school year of 1928-1929 and the merry vacation period is on for the next three months.” This image shows the Aspen High School Class of 1929.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Faulhaber moves up to national pro team, earns AVSC’s top award for the second time
Not long ago, Hanna Faulhaber couldn’t help but go full-on stalker, chasing down the country’s best freeskiers during competitions. Now, as the next Olympic cycle arrives, the 16-year-old finds herself as a peer to those same women.