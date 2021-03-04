Aspen History: Blue Ladies
“The Blue Ladies at Aspen Valley Hospital are anything but blue-nosed,” stated the Aspen Times on February 28, 1985. “In fact, their cheery helpfulness is one of AVH’s special strengths, and an asset that sets it apart from many, more typical hospitals where the personal touch somehow gets lost. The Blue Ladies are celebrating their 25th anniversary at the hospital on Friday, March 1, and in that quarter of a decade, their ranks have swelled from half a dozen volunteers to an army of 70 ladies. You’ll recognize them by their blue aprons and by their smiles. And while they used to be just in a few departments, they’re everywhere now. Interestingly enough, there is a Blue Lady volunteer for every two paid employees of AVH.” This image shows Blue Lady Patsy Pabst (left) visiting Aspen Valley Hospital patient Sherrie Poole, 1966.
A look back at the Blue Ladies at Aspen Valley Hospital.