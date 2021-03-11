Aspen History: An ‘Unusual Structure’
“Unusual New Structure goes up in Aspen,” noted the Aspen Times on March 7, 1957. “One of the most unusual structures on the Western Slope, a building-within-a-building is going up in Aspen. To be completed by early summer, the Gallun building, located between Mario’s and Aspen Drug, will house offices, shops and a restaurant on its three floors. Owned by Albert Gallun of Milwaukee and Aspen and designed by Fritz Benedict, the ell-shaped building opens onto a landscaped terrace below street level. Open balcony walks and stairways face into the terrace, and provide access to the various units. Of glass, brick and wood, the building is contemporary in concept but has been designed to meld with the dominantly Victorian architecture around it. The existing façade of Victorian posts and panels which extends from the West side of the new building across the front of the drug store, also owned by Gallun, will be preserved and restored to tie the new and old buildings into a cohesive whole.” The image above shows the Gallun Building on the corner of Galena Street and E. Hyman Avenue in the early 1960s.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen’s Hamilton to retire after long World Cup ski career, three Olympics, six worlds
Aspen’s Simi Hamilton, a three-time Olympic cross-country skier, confirmed he plans to retire following this weekend’s World Cup races in Switzerland, which will close out the season. He just competed in his sixth world championship.