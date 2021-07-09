Aspen History: A Remarkable Rescue
According to the Rocky Mountain Sun on July 5, 1884, “the Denver Sunday Republican contained the following dispatch from Leadville in reaction to the famed dog ‘Bruiser,’ who was rescued from the Aspen snow-slide on the 10th of March, in which five men, including his master, were killed, arrived here to-night en route to New York City. The people of Aspen generally contributed to provide for his transportation thither, and the purchase of a solid silver collar, on which is inscribed, ‘Forwarded to Samuel Thorne and Miss Libbie Thorne, by the citizens of Aspen.’ Mr. and Miss Thorne are the relatives of his unfortunate owner. The story of the dog’s rescue is remarkable. He was buried in the slide beneath 25 feet of snow, and when released at the end of his thirty-three days’ entombment, he weighed only twenty-four pounds. His escape from death is the most remarkable thing in the history of snow slide disasters. He is a mongrel canine, a cross between a shepherd and a greyhound. He was viewed by hundreds of Leadville people.” This image shows Libbie Thorne posing for a studio portrait with her brother’s dog, Bruiser, 1884.
This is the story of Bruiser, a dog that was buried in an avalanche for 33 days in 1884 and survived.