Aspen Historical Society takes retro film series virtual

Susie Wirth and Fred Iselin, in "Little Skier's Big Day." Susie has skis on, and there is a crowd of people behind them. (Courtesy Aspen Historical Society)



The Aspen Historical Society has partnered with Aspen Film to present a virtual version of the popular annual Retro Film Series showcasing the history of skiing and the evolution of the local resort from the 1940s through the 1970s.

Featuring a wide range of vintage video films from the AHS Collection, the series will run Tuesdays from Jan. 19 through March 9 on Vimeo. Viewers can tune in from home for the donation-based series.

Each show will include multiple short films, including local classics like “Little Skier’s Big Day” (1955) and “Highlands Fling” (1975), beginning at 7 p.m. and available to screen for 24 hours. Registration is required, with a suggested donation of $10 per screening or $60 for all eight.

The in-person Retro Film Series has been held at the Limelight Aspen for several years. Due to public health restrictions resulting from the pandemic, the Historical Society opted for a virtual program with the help of Aspen Film. It includes newly digitized footage, historical “feature” films, promotional videos, and documentary-style clips that explore skiing’s illustrious past in the Aspen and Snowmass area and beyond.

“Historical ski footage stands out as some of Aspen Historical Society’s most treasured artifacts,” Historical Society president and CEO Kelly Murphy said in an announcement. “We’ve prioritized efforts to digitize many priceless and often delicate film reels that have been donated to the AHS Collection and we’re excited to continue sharing this beloved part of local history with the public. Further, we’re honored to partner with Aspen Film to bring the past to life from the comfort of your home.”

Registration opens Monday at aspenhistory.org.

“The series is the perfect collaboration for the two organizations,” said Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel, “who have been looking for ways to work together to showcase onscreen Aspen history.”