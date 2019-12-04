Aspen Highlands will close to uphilling for opening day prep work

People gather at the base of Aspen Highlands in February 2018.

Aspen TImes File

As crews prepare Aspen Highlands for Saturday’s opening day, all modes of uphill travel will not be allowed Thursday or Friday, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Wednesday.

“We ask that you please respect this closure and utilize one of our other mountains for these activities. In-season uphill rules will go in to effect Saturday at Aspen Highlands,” Skico said in the announcement.

Aspen Mountain also closed for a couple of days last month to prep for its early opening day.

Along with Highlands, Buttermilk mountain is scheduled to open Saturday. Uphilling will be allowed at Tiehack this week.

Uphilling will remain open at Tiehack through the week, but a reminder that dogs need to be leashed as there are a number of workers on the mountain doing preparation work.

For more on the four mountain uphill policy, go to http://www.aspensnowmass.com/uphill.