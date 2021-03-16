Aspen Highlands spinning lift until 6 p.m. Wednesday for St. Patty’s Day

The first skiers and snowboarders of opening day wait at the front of a long line to load onto Exhibition Lift at Aspen Highlands on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Skiers and snowboarders wanting to get in a late afternoon on the mountain Wednesday for St. Patrick’s Day can hit Aspen Highlands, which will run the Exhibition lift out of the base area until 6 p.m.

The mid-mountain Loge Peak lift will run until 5 p.m. and the Merry-Go-Round restaurant will be open until 6 p.m. with an outdoor bar, DJ music likely, and offer St. Patty’s specials including green beer and Jameson, officials with Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday.

As well, the ticket office will remain open until 6 p.m. and rentals at Four Mountain Sports at Highlands will be open until 7 p.m.