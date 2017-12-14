Aspen Highlands’ opening Saturday to include 266 acres; terrain added at Snowmass, Aspen Mountain

Aspen Highlands’ planned opening Saturday will include 266 acres of skiing and downloading on Exhibition lift to the base, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday.

Additional terrain will be added at Snowmass for the 50th anniversary celebration weekend and at Aspen Mountain, Skico said. Currently Snowmass has 92 acres open and plans to increase to 130 acres total by Friday. Skico is expecting a large crowd for $6.50 lift tickets to celebrate their 1967 prices.

Skico announced earlier this week that $6.50 ticket purchased previously online will be good for the final week of the season in April.

At Highlands, the plan is to have runs open off the Loge Peak chairlift. A portion of the G zones in the Highland Bowl, Golden Horn, and Thunderbowl all will be ready. The Merry-Go-Round will be open for lunch. Skiers and riders will download Exhibition to the base of Aspen Highlands.

At Aspen Mountain, Ruthies and FIS lifts are scheduled to open Saturday, and Bonnies will open Friday.

On Saturday at Buttermilk, the Summit Express chairlift will be open for sightseeing and dining at the Cliffhouse.