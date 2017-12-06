Aspen Highlands opening delayed until Dec. 16

The opening of Aspen Highlands will be delayed until Dec. 16 while Buttermilk will be able to open only Panda Peak on Saturday, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Wednesday morning.

Both ski areas were scheduled to open Saturday but there's been little natural snow and warm temperatures have hampered snowmaking.

"Keep those snow dances coming," Skico said in its post on Facebook.

At Buttermilk, Skico will open Panda Peak, a pocket park with freestyle features and the ski area will host the 4th Annual Chocolate Appreciation Day.

Aspen Mountain will open 81 additional acres on Saturday. Copper Bowl, Copper Connector, Copper Lower, Lazy Boy, Back of Bell 1 and 2, and Seibert's will open along with the Gent's Ridge chairlift.

Aspen Mountain currently has 210 acres open. By Saturday it will have at least 291 acres open, according to its announcement.

At Snowmass, Skico will add another 33 acres on Saturday when it opens Max Park as well as Upper and Lower Lunch Line. The Village Express chairlift will open to the top. The ski area currently has 59 acres open.

Skico said that the current plan for Aspen Highlands on Dec. 16 is to open "several runs" off of Loge Chair, a portion of the G Zones in Highland Bowl, Golden Horn and Thunderbowl.

Skico says it will open additional terrain as conditions allow, the company said.