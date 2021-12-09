Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk will open as planned Saturday

Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk will open as scheduled Saturday but full details won’t be known until this latest snowstorm shakes out.

Aspen Skiing Co. also said additional terrain may open at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass this weekend.

Highlands will kick off its season with the Thunderbowl chairlift.

“Once conditions allow, Exhibition, Loge Peak and potentially Deep Temerity will open for skiing and riding,” Skico disclosed in its mountain update on its website. “The Highland Bowl will be prepped and open once patrol gives the green light.”

Merry-Go-Round Restaurant also will be open.





Buttermilk will open with free access on Panda Peak. The Summit Express may open later in the day, according to Skico.

“Once Summit Express is spinning, the Cliffhouse restaurant will also open for dining,” Skico’s update said. “If access to the terrain off Summit Express is not available for skiing and riding, sightseeing at Cliffhouse will be made available.”

Aspen Mountain currently has 213 acres and top-to-bottom skiing. Snowmass currently has 63 acres open.