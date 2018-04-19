Aspen High School to partake in National Walkout Day

Walk back to high school for free BBQ and petition signing

10-11 a.m.: Walk from Aspen High School to Paepcke Park

Aspen High School students today are expected to join students all over the nation in marching and protesting gun violence on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High shooting in Littleton.

One month after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on March 14, a few hundred young students, parents and other community members made a similar march from Aspen Middle School to the Paepcke Park.

A group of Aspen High students walked out and marched around the school March 14, but set sights on a bigger protest planned for today.

Beginning at 10 a.m. today, Aspen High students will embark on the same 2-mile march from the high school to the park off Main Street.

At 11 a.m., Aspen High students and protest organizers Emily Driscoll or Zoe Cramer will deliver opening speeches at the gazebo.

A number of other speeches, demonstrations and petitions are slated to take place until 12:10 p.m.

At 12:15 p.m., the students will walk back to the high school for a BBQ and petition signing.

See sidebar a complete schedule of events and check tomorrow's Aspen Times for coverage from the protest.