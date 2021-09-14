Aspen High School names John Castrese as the interim athletic director, starts Sept. 27

The Aspen High School turf field.

Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

John Castrese has been hired as the interim athletic director for Aspen High School, the Aspen School District announced Tuesday in a news release.

A former defensive tackle for the University of North Texas football team in the late 1990s, Castrese most recently has been the athletic director for Model Secondary School for the Deaf , a high school for the hard of hearing based in Washington, D.C. Castrese himself is deaf .

John Castrese



“Castrese has more than 15 years of experience developing athletic and educational programming,” the news release said. “He is looking forward to the athletic director position at ASD, one he has dreamed about since he was a teenager and buoyed up by past coaches and mentors. He wants to affect and motivate students in the same way, making a difference in the community.”

Castrese earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at North Texas, the latter of which is in sports administration. He’s also worked in various capacities for the California School for the Deaf, the Oregon School for the Deaf and the Vermont Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, before his move to the D.C. area.

“I do snowboard once in a while, but I’m not that good,” Castrese said in the news release. “The positive effect that sports has on everybody keeps me going. I look forward to being in Aspen.”

Castrese’s first day on the job in Aspen will be Sept. 27. He is replacing Martha Richards, who recently stepped down from the AD role to return to coaching with the University of Denver women’s golf team.

acolbert@aspentimes.com