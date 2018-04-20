Aspen High students march to protest gun violence on National Walkout Day

A few hundred Aspen teenagers and community members — several doting umbrellas and sporting ski pants — and a number of dogs braved the elements Friday to join thousands of students nationwide in a march and protest against gun violence.

The most recent wave of national walkouts hit extra close to home for students in Colorado, as Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High shooting in Littleton.

As Aspen students endured a snowy, slushy 2-mile trek from the high school to Paepcke Park, made passionate pleas for safer gun reform, read poems from survivors of the Parkland shooting and urged their peers to vote, another student was shot at school in Florida.

"We are not here today because it's trendy," Aspen High School student Tullis Burrows said to the crowd gathered at Paepcke. "We are here because if we do not march today, what happened in Columbine, what happened in Las Vegas, what happened in Florida and what happened in Newtown is going to keep happening.

"It is time that we make our legislators disregard the bullying from the NRA that has put us in this position," the sophomore continued. “This includes our very own congressman, Scott Tipton.”

According to the National School Walkout organization, 33 schools in Colorado registered walkouts Friday and 2,700 across the U.S.

This story will be updated with more from Friday's walkout.