Aspen High School closed for potential gas leak

Update: The high school has been cleared. Classes are still cancelled, but the building is open if students need to retrieve any personal items.

Original story: Aspen High School is closed today due to a potential gas leak, according to a news release from Aspen School District.

The closure is on the advice of Black Hills Energy and out of an abundance of caution, the release stated. Students and parents have been notified of the closure. Students already at the high school buildings can be picked up by their families at the middle school parking lot.

“We expect the high school to be open tomorrow for business as usual,” the release said

The ASD website can be checked on the hour for updates: https://www.aspenk12.net/