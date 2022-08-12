Aspen High School grad’s aspiration takes flight with new certificate

Flight instructor Nicolas Kass (right) congratulates Peter Maron for earning his private pilot certificate.

Photo Nicolas Kass

Peter Maron, a recent Aspen High School graduate, has earned his private pilot’s certificate, a milestone in his quest to become a professional aviator.

Earning the license was not easy. Maron learned much about the science of aviation, meteorology, and how to fly the technologically advanced Diamond DA40NG. The final step was to complete a two-hour knowledge test and a 90-minute flight test, during which he needed to complete a range of maneuvers flawlessly.

The private pilot’s certificate will allow Maron to fly single engine airplanes as a private pilot.

“Peter started in the high school’s first class and was determined to obtain his private pilot certificate,” Garrett Seddon, Aspen School District aviation

director. “He is proactive and sets the standard for dedication to safety and quality in his flying.”

The school flight program aims to support students’ aviation aspirations and address the international shortage of aviation professionals. The Department of Labor predicts continued high demand for pilots and aviation maintenance technicians.





Through the Every Student Flies program, housed within the aviation program, Aspen High School students have the opportunity to take flight. They take a free flight lesson with Certified Flight Instructors and learn about aviation careers.

District officials said the community can support the aviation program by attending the Oct. 1st Fly-In at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport.