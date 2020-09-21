Aspen High football to stick with spring season, joining Basalt and Glenwood

Basalt’s Rulbe Alvarado (15) and Aspen’s Max Ufkes (26) play during a football game on Friday, November 1, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

The Aspen High School football team will stick with Season C, choosing to play in the spring despite a recent decision by the Colorado High School Activities Association to allow for fall play. AHS athletic director Martha Richards confirmed the decision late Sunday, ahead of CHSAA’s Monday morning deadline to declare.

The Skiers join a handful of other regional teams that also decided to play in the spring, such as Basalt, Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Coal Ridge. Of the six Class 2A Western Slope League teams — a league that includes Aspen and Basalt — only Delta and Moffat County have opted to play this fall.

According to coloradopreps.com, “about 50 teams statewide have decided to play in the spring.”

CHSAA had previously said leagues — and possibly classifications — will be adjusted as needed to make each of the two seasons work, depending on what season teams opt for. For example, Colorado Preps’ Kevin Shaffer is predicting Delta and Moffat will join Alamosa, Bayfield and Pagosa Springs in a fall league.

In the six-team Class 3A Central West league, only Glenwood and Steamboat Springs opted for the spring. This leaves Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley, Palisade and Summit all playing in the fall.

A situation exists where 3A schools like Glenwood and Steamboat could join 2A schools like Aspen and Basalt in a spring league. Roaring Fork had planned to play in 1A this fall, before the coronavirus pandemic derailed the season.

For the majority of teams statewide planning to play this fall, practice will begin this coming Thursday and the first games can be played Oct. 8.

Those opting for the spring, like Aspen and Basalt, will begin football practice Feb. 25 and start playing games March 11. CHSAA has said it will have a state champion for both fall and spring seasons, and that teams can only play in one season or the other.

As of Monday night, CHSAA had not released the new schedule, further details on what either season’s new alignment will look like, or which schools had officially opted in or out for what season.

According to a report by The Denver Post, the “vast majority” of schools in the state opted to play this fall.

The new spring season, or Season C, will include boys soccer and girls volleyball, both traditional fall sports. Neither sport was given permission to play this fall.

Season D, which begins practice April 26, will be the traditional spring season. Season B, or the traditional winter season, begins practice Jan. 4.

