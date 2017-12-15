Aspen High School football coach Karson Pike is leaving for a collegiate position at his alma mater, AHS athletic director Martha Richards said Friday morning.

Pike, who recently finished his second season leading the Skiers, will become the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, the same school he spent two seasons at as a graduate assistant.

A native of Golden, Pike inherited an AHS football program coming off a 2-7 season and in search of stability at head coach. He brought that, guiding Aspen to another 2-7 season in 2016 with only one varsity senior before the team's breakthrough 2017 campaign in which it went 8-2 and made the Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Prior to coming to Aspen, Pike was the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at powerhouse Iowa Western Community College. As a player, Pike was a quarterback at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota, and later at St. Cloud University, also in Minnesota.

Taking over in Aspen on an interim basis is assistant Alex Wood, a 2009 graduate of Steamboat Springs High School who walked on to the football team at the University of Colorado. He joined the AHS coaching staff in 2014.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

