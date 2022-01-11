Aspen Hall of Fame delays induction banquet because of COVID concerns

The Aspen Hall of Fame board of directors announced Tuesday night it is postponing the annual banquet because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The event at the Hotel Jerome is being moved to March 19; it was scheduled for Feb. 22. Hall of Fame inductees for 2022 are Rita Hunter, Bruce Gordon and Andy Mill.

“While we are anxious to celebrate our three new inductees and host this much-anticipated event, we felt it was prudent to postpone the banquet until COVID cases are on the decline in Aspen and Pitkin County,” Aspen Hall of Fame President Lorna Pedersen said in the news release. “The Aspen Hall of Fame Banquet attracts Aspen’s most ‘precious cargo’ when it comes to bringing together longtime and treasured citizens of our community and we want this event to be fun and stress-free for everyone.”

Invitations and ticket information will be sent at the end of February. Sign up to receive an invitation and other information from the Aspen Hall of Fame at AspenHallOfFame.org/contact.

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend the event, and Public Health protocols will be followed.