Aspen Hall of Fame cancels 2021 event

Officials with the Aspen Hall of Fame announced Monday they are canceling the 2021 banquet because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

This is the first time in the Hall’s 34-year history they will not hold the induction, which was scheduled for Feb. 21.

The Hall also will continue to solicit nominations for future honorees. For the first time, people will be able to nominate possible inductees any time during the year, prior to the annual cut-off date of Aug. 2, 2021. Nominations can be made online to aspenhalloffame.org/nominate.

Any resident of Aspen or Snowmass Village, alive or deceased, is eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame. Nominations can be made by any interested party and nominees are kept on the nomination list in perpetuity for reconsideration each year.