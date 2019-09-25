Aspen Hall of Fame announces the inductees for Class of 2020

A provided photo of Rick Deane, left, and David Swersky.

Courtesy photo/Aspen Hall of Fam

Five Aspen-Snowmass locals will be inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame in January.

According to a news release, Barbara and Peter Guy, Sue Smedstad, David Swersky and Rick Deane were selected as the 2020 inductees because they personify Aspen’s volunteer spirit and have demonstrated inspirational leadership as longtime residents.

Barbara and Peter Guy are well known for helping start the Steak Pit restaurant, and have been heavily involved in the city’s restaurant culture, as well as in volunteering with groups like the Aspen Ski Club and Aspen Community Church. Peter also served multiple terms on the Pitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission, the release states.

Sue Smedstad, who lives in Snowmass, has dedicated herself to ensuring the health and well-being of the Roaring Fork Valley community. The release says Smedstad helped start myriad organizations, including Hospice of the Valley, Response, Aspen Youth Center and the Aspen Hope Center.

David Swersky and Rick Deane are being honored as part of the Aspen Hall of Fame class for their contributions to Mountain Rescue Aspen, the release states. Swersky was one of the founders of the Annual Avalanche Awareness Workshop, now in its 35th year, and Deane is the longest serving member of Mountain Rescue Aspen with over 41 years of rescue work.

The five Class of 2020 honorees will join more than 100 others who have been inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame since the late 1980s at the organization’s annual banquet on Jan. 18 at the Hotel Jerome.

The banquet will feature video profiles of each inductee, an awards ceremony, dinner and wine. Invitations will be mailed in early December.

For more information, visit http://www.aspenhalloffame.org.