‘Aspen Gratitude’ project launched as tribute to essential workers
The city of Aspen has launched a local digital “thank you” campaign to essential workers who are on the front lines providing services to the community.
The “Aspen Gratitude” campaign involves an individual taking a horizontal photo of themselves with a sign that says what they are thankful or grateful for whatever service worker they choose.
The hastags #AspenGratitude and #AspenTogether should be included on the sign.
The city is asking people to use thick markers or type their signs so it’s easy to read.
The photo can emailed to aspengratitude@cityofaspen.com. The deadline to submit is Wednesday.
The end result will be a digital flipbook that will be shared on the city’s social media platforms.
A video on how to submit can be viewed on the city’s website, or on vimeo.com.
