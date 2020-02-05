Aspen government gives $1.5M in nonprofit funding for 2020
ARTS NONPROFITS Grant funding In-kind funding
5Point Film* $1,000 $3,500
Aspen Art Museum $37,000
Aspen Chapel Gallery $2,500
Aspen Choral Society $5,000 $3,000
Aspen Community Theatre $10,000
Aspen Dance Connection $2,500
Aspen Film $35,000 $4,500
Aspen Music Festival and School $85,000
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet $66,000 $3,000
Aspen Words $27,000 $2,500
Jazz Aspen Snowmass $32,000
Pegasus Repertory Theatre (Aspen Fringe Festival) $3,500 $1,000
Roaring Fork Music Society 3,000
The Art Base $4,000
TACAW–The Arts Campus at Willits $2,000
Theater Masters $4,500
Theatre Aspen $50,000
Total $370,000 $17,500
NON-PROFITS, GENERAL FUND
Access AfterSchool $7,500
Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment $2,000
Aspen Cancer Conference $2,000
Aspen Education Foundation $2,000
Aspen Grove Cemetery Association $1,000
Aspen Hall of Fame $3,000
Aspen Historical Society $30,000
Aspen Institute–Community Programs $15,000
Aspen Junior Hockey-Ice Time 40,000
Aspen Public Radio (KAJX) $100,000
Aspen Rugby Foundation $1,000
Aspen Science Center $7,500
Aspen Skating Club $22,500 (ice time)
Aspen Swim Club $15,000 (pool time)
Aspen Ute Foundation $3,000
Aspen Valley Ski/Snowboard Club $65,000
Aspen Youth Center $20,510
Basalt Education Foundation $3,500
Carbondale Community Access Radio (KDNK) $3,000
Challenge Aspen $10,500
College Outreach $3,000
Colorado Fourteeners Initiative $5,000
Crested Butte Nordic Council $3,500
English in Action $5,000
Farm Collaborative $4,000
Forest Conservancy $4,500
GrassRoots Television $90,000
Huts for Vets $5,000
Independence Pass Foundation $20,000
Project Graduation $1,500
Raising A Reader $3,000
Revolutions Skating Club $15,000 (ice time)
Roaring Fork Gay & Lesbian (AspenOUT) $5,000 $9,500 (ARC rental for Gay Ski Week)
Roaring Fork Leadership $7,500
Roaring Fork Valley Spellbinders $3,000
Science in Schools $2,450
Shining Stars Foundation $7,000
Silver City Gymnastics $1,000 (rent waived for home meet)
Sister Cities $10,000
Summit 54 $5,000
Western Slope Veterans Coalition $4,000
Wilderness Workshop
YouthEntity $5,000
Total $477,460 $103,000
PARKS & OPEN SPACE FUND
Aspen Center for Environmental Studies $16,500
Roaring Fork Conservancy $10,000
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers $6,500
Total $33,000
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, GENERAL FUND
A Way Out $1,500
Alpine Legal Services $5,000
Aspen Family Connections $17,000
Aspen Homeless Shelter $12,750
Aspen Strong $1,700
Bridging Bionics $2,500
Buddy Program $17,000
Casa of the Ninth $1,200
Catholic Charities $4,300
Community Health Services $51,850
Family Resource Center $4,200
Family Visitor Program $10,200
Hospice of the Valley $17,000
Lift-up $3,400
Mtn Valley Development Services $4,200
Pathfinders $3,400
Pitkin County Mental Health & Substance Use $74,078
Pitkin County Detox Services $171,413
Pitkin County Senior Services $43,400
Planned Parenthood $2,500
Response $17,000
River Bridge Regional Center $1,700
Rocky Mountain Human Services $1,000
Valley Life for All $500
West Springs Hospital $10,000
Windwalkers Equine Therapy Center $500
Youthzone $7,000 $5,000 (one-time capital grant support)
Total $486,291 $5,000
Source: City of Aspen
The city of Aspen this year is doling out almost $1.5 million in grants and in-kind support to nonprofit organizations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
The money comes from the city’s general fund, the Wheeler Opera House fund and the parks and open space fund.
This year’s breakdown of grant funds include $370,000 in cash funds and $17,500 in in-kind donations for arts nonprofits; general nonprofits will receive $477,460 in cash funds and $103,000 in in-kind donations; environmental projects get $33,000; and health and human services will receive $486,291 and a one-time capital grant of $5,000.
Each year, a volunteer citizen board appointed by City Council evaluates requests based on a demonstrated financial need, fiscal viability, and adherence to the goals and values of the city and community benefit.
The health and human services grants are reviewed by Pitkin County elected officials and members of Aspen City Council.
“Not only are these grants representative of significant dollars but they also show that as a community we believe in building social capital throughout the valley,” said Gena Buhler, executive director of the Wheeler Opera House, in a press release. “Fostering the organizations that give back to the residents and visitors here is part of what makes Aspen such a diverse, vibrant, and supportive place to live and visit. We are grateful that our taxpayers support this type of community-building.”
The 2021 application process will begin in May. To find out more about the 2021 application process, contact Julie Gillespie, Wheeler senior administrative assistant, at julie.gillespie@cityofaspen.com or visit http://www.cityofaspen.com/383/Grants.
