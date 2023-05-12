Aspen girls soccer advances to second round with overtime win over Strive Prep

Aspen High School senior Samantha Edelman, left, is greeted by senior Cassidy Young after Edelman scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the girls soccer team beat Strive Prep to open the Class 3A state tournament on Thursday, May 11, 2023, on the AHS turf.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

There wasn’t anything surprising about Aspen High School senior Samantha Edelman having a wide-open shot at the end, at least to coach Chris Ellis. The opposing goal had been good, but had also let a lot of balls bounce freely after that first deflection during Thursday’s playoff game on the AHS turf.

This meant there was an opportunity for the Skiers.

“The ball comes down from the left side. Maddie Hicks does a low, hard cross into the box, which is always a threat,” Ellis said of that final play. “It’s hard for a defense to deal with that, to defend that, and we did notice that the goalkeeper was a good shot-stopper, but many of the shots would bounce free. So, we told them there were going to be opportunities if we followed up those shots. And that’s exactly what happened.”

The deflection came to Edelman, who was left with a simple tap-in early in the second 15-minute overtime period, and Aspen was able to hang on for a 2-1 win over Strive Prep — SMART on Thursday in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.

As the No. 12 seed, AHS will next play Saturday in the second round.





“They are a good group of girls. They have worked hard this season and they have very attentive with all the things we are trying to coach them,” Ellis said. “When it gets to this point in the season, it’s time to execute. They just got to go out there and actually do it.”

Down the road on Thursday, No. 19 Basalt had its season end with a 3-0 loss at No. 14 Salida.

