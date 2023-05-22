Aspen girls golf wins regional behind Persson’s repeat title, qualify for state

The Aspen High School girls golf team poses for a photo after finishing second in its home tournament on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Aspen Golf Club.

John Castrese/Aspen High School

The Aspen High School girls golf team punched its ticket to the Class 3A state tournament next week — an event it is hosting at Aspen Golf Club — by winning the regional qualifying tournament on Monday at Craig’s Yampa Valley Golf Course.

The Skiers shot 255 to edge Berthoud by a single stroke for first place. Vail Mountain and Montezuma-Cortez each shot 268 to tie for third. In fifth was Alamosa (312), in sixth Gunnison (330), in seventh Monte Vista (343) and in eighth tourney host Moffat County (380).

Aspen was led by regional champion Lenna Persson. The sophomore shot 78 to hold off Vail Mountain junior Logan Nobrega by a stroke. That pair also finished 1-2 at regionals a year ago, when Persson also won.

AHS junior Brooke O’Sullivan shot 84 on Monday to tie for fifth place. O’Sullivan was a state qualifier as a freshman, but missed her entire sophomore campaign after a knee injury suffered during basketball season sent her to the sideline.

Sophomore Audrey Woodrow also had a good showing for the Skiers on Monday, shooting 93 to finish in 10th place. Woodrow also was a state qualifier along with Persson last spring.





Sophomore Madison Nelson shot 115 to finish in 25th place for the Skiers. By winning regionals, AHS can send its full contingent to the state tournament.

State is scheduled for May 30 and 31 at Aspen Golf Club.

