Led by O’Sullivan, Aspen girls golf third in home tournament as regionals approach

Freshman Brooke O'Sullivan tees off during the Aspen High School girls golf tournament on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Aspen Golf Club. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



Freshman Brooke O’Sullivan led the Aspen High School girls golf team to a third-place finish in its home tournament on Monday at Aspen Golf Club. It was among the last real tests for the Skiers before regional play arrives in a couple of weeks.

“As a team, it’s getting there and they are enjoying themselves and starting to really love the game of golf a little bit more,” first-year AHS head coach Shannon Worth said. “That’s all we want.”

Aspen shot a three-player combined score of 318 on Monday to finish third, two strokes ahead of fourth-placed Glenwood Springs. Battle Mountain shot 303 to take second, while Eagle Valley took the team honors with 278.

The Devils were led by Kylee Hughes, who lapped the field for the individual title with 78. Her Eagle Valley teammate Anna Gill shot 91 to finish second via a scorecard tiebreaker over O’Sullivan, who also shot 91 and finished third.

“Brooke had an amazing day and she is getting better and better, too,” Worth said. “Still kind of new to competition and she’s getting used to it. If she dials it in, she can really show up like we said and peak at regionals as a freshman. So we’ll see.”

Also competing for Aspen on Monday were Tessa Guthrie, Amanda Simeone, Jude Hanson, Maya Shindel, Jade Hanson and Kaelyn Kroeger, although O’Sullivan was the only player to stay below triple digits on a sometimes blistery course. Battle Mountain’s Catherine Dawsey finished fourth with 96, the only other golfer to keep it under 100.

Aspen expects to compete in one more varsity tournament, a June 1 trip to Tiara Rado in Grand Junction. Regionals are scheduled for June 10 at Cattails Golf Course in Alamosa.

“We hope to peak there, of course, and we are getting there,” Worth said of regionals. “It’s exciting to see seniors keep getting excited about getting better every day. They all are in that place and the seniors are leading it, and that’s what I’m proud of, too.”

