Aspen fire victim in good condition in Denver

An Aspen man injured in a fire Sunday was in good condition at a Denver hospital Tuesday, according to a spokesperson

Robert Cook, 76, was initially taken to Aspen Valley Hospital, then flown to the University of Colorado Hospital. He was in the UCHealth Burn Center as of Tuesday afternoon, said Jessica Berry, hospital spokeswoman.

No other information about his condition was available Tuesday.

The fire in the garage of a home near the corner of North Sixth and West Francis streets was likely started by a natural gas leak, which led to an explosion, fire officials have said. The leak began after heavy snow and ice fell from the roof onto a gas meter below.