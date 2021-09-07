Aspen Filmfest adds ‘Spencer’ to lineup

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer.“ (Courtesy Aspen Film)



Aspen Film has added director Pablo Larrain’s much-anticipated, Kristen Stewart-starring Princess Diana film “Spencer” to the Aspen Filmfest lineup.

The screening will be the 8 p.m. show at the Wheeler Opera House on Sept. 24.

The film recently premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and had its U.S. debut at the Tellluride Film Festival over Labor Day Weekend.

Larrain’s films include the Oscar-nominated Jacquelyn Kennedy biopic “Jackie” and the Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman.”

“We are delighted to be able to showcase ‘Spencer’ in Aspen soon after it’s world and U.S. premieres,” Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel said in the announcement. “Pablo Larraín is one of the great talents working today, and the way he captures moments in history is incredibly unique.”

The rest of the six-day festival lineup was announced Aug. 27. It includes awards season releases “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Many Saints of Newark,” “The Guilty” and the locally produced documentary “Flying Boat” from Aspen documentarian Dirk Braun among other titles.

Tickets for Aspen Film members go on-sale Tuesday, and for the general public Sept. 14. Passes and tickets can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com. Aspen Film memberships are available at aspenfilm.org.