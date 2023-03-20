Aspen Film announces two summer camps for children

As parents tighten down the summer schedules and fill in the blank spots on the excel sheets, while snow is still piling up from weekly snowstorms, there’s a brand new opportunity for culture and technology for the kids.

Aspen Film has opened registration for their annual film camp.

Aspen Animation Camp and Basalt Roc Doc Camp offer summer options for kids.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

ANIMATION Film Camp with Aspen Film and the Red Brick Center for the Arts Camp:

July 10-14, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ages: 12 to 16 years old

Cost: $470 per week; scholarships available.

More information: redbrickaspen.com





During this week-long camp, with the guidance of professional filmmakers and teaching artists, students will collaborate with each other and gain hands-on experience as they craft an individual short film in 2D animation, as well as work collaboratively on a group, stop-motion film.

This one-week, full-day, camp is designed for teens who are curious and serious about learning to express themselves through animated storytelling, as well as to experience what it’s like to be part of a creative team. Each camper is involved in every step of the process.

Aspen Film partners with the Colorado Film School to provide experienced educators to teach the camps. The staff to camper ratio is under 1:5 to ensure each participant gets individual attention.

ROC DOC Film Camp

July 24-28; July 31-Aug. 4 (must attend both weeks).

Time: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., bring lunch; snacks provided.

Tuition: $940, scholarships available.

More information: theartbase.org

ROC DOC Film Camp is a collaboration among Aspen Film, the Art Base, and the Roaring Fork Rock-n-Roll Academy. Film students will create a music documentary that follows their peers who are enrolled in the academy.

Week one focuses on getting to know each other, learning the foundations of storyboarding and filmmaking, learning about equipment, filming and interviews at the academy. Week one culminates in a field trip to Carbondale’s Mountain Fair to film the band on stage (optional).

Week two focuses on editing, sound design and mixing, getting additional B-roll, and creating the final film. Friends and family are invited to view the fruits of the teens’ labor at a special public screening event, followed by a Q&A with the newly minted filmmakers.

Drop-off and pick-up will be at the Art Base in Basalt. Additional public bus transportation (Basalt Connect) will be used between the Art Center and the Rock-n-roll Academy in Willits.