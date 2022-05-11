Aspen Film announces ‘Summer of Cinema’ programs

Movies Under the Stars in Snowmass Base Village. (Snowmass Tourism)



Aspen Film this summer will host the returns of its Movies Under the Stars series at the Collective in Snowmass Base Village, its New Views Documentaries & Dialogue partnership with the Aspen Institute and its Movie Night at Anderson Ranch series, along with special event screenings and the Socrates Film Cafe series at Here House.

The nonprofit film society announced details on Thursday.

“By collaborating with a myriad of other non-profit organizations, we can amplify voices and stories through our partnerships with like-minded groups,” executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel said in an announcement, noting that Aspen Film’s three major festivals fall outside of the summer period. “Cinema is an incredible way to represent all missions and media.”

Special events in the “Summer of Cinema” lineup include a drive-in screening of Amir Bar-Lev’s “Long Strange Trip” in Snowmass on Aug. 7, a free family film event with the USC Shoah Foundation at the Isis on Aug. 9, and Aspen Film’s long-running monthly Indie Showcase at the Isis Theatre.

For the second year, Aspen Film is also hosting its Summer Filmmaking Camp for Teens hosted at the Red Brick Center for the Arts.





The New Views series, presenting provocative new nonfiction films and conversations with filmmakers and special guests, will run July 18, 25 and Aug. 1 at the Isis Theatre. Titles and guests have not been named.

Movies Under the Stars, now in its fourth year presenting free family-friendly screenings at dusk, will include “Up” (July 2), “Back to the Future” (July 9), “Trolls” (July 16) and “Sing 2” (July 23).

The Here House Socrates Cafe will focus on the issues of immigration and foster care with two film screenings and an integrative discussion. It will include “Blue Bayou” (June 20) followed by an evening of discussion (June 21) and “Foster Shock” (June 22).

Indie Showcases will open with “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” on June 8, followed by not-yet-announced titles on July 6, Aug. 10 and Sept. 7.

Movie Night at Anderson Ranch will present on June 29 “The Art of Making It,” director Doña Vega Mezcal’s follow-up to her 2018 art work doc “The Price of Everything” and will include a cocktail reception, mezcal tasting, and post-film panel with producer Debi Wisch and three artists featured in the film.

The teen film camps run Aug. 1-12 at the Red Brick. Registration is now open at aspenfilm.org .