Aspen Elks gives $160,000 in scholarships to Aspen, Basalt grads

The Aspen Elks Lodge #224 recently announced the awarding of college scholarships totaling $160,000 to seniors graduating this year from Aspen and Basalt high schools.

The Aspen Elks Scholarship Committee, headed by John Shurman, worked closely with college counselors at the Aspen and Basalt high schools to identify students demonstrating financial needs who had strong academic records, participated in extracurricular activities, and volunteered in their communities.

Aspen High School’s 22 scholarship recipients are Connor Allen, Eryn Brettman, Sofie Durham, Tessa Guthrie, Landon Kiker, Jeremy Martin, Alexander Martin, Eleanor Martin, Eva McDonough, Taiga Moore, Annika Nichols, Guadalupe Ortiz, Johanna Cantave, Jocelyn Carreno, Angelica Dela Torre, Braden Rogers, Caprice Seeman, Ava Thornely, Maggie Woodrow, Lars Pomeroy and Tyler Smart.

From Basalt High School, the 13 students are Noah Allen, Kaitlin Boothe, Teegan Card, Riley Dolan, Ximena Garcia Lopez, Carson Jenkins, Layla Leibell, Austin Pagan, Silvia Portilla, Gracie Reardon, Alexa Rhodes, Grace Shrock and Alonso Silva.

“For many years, our students have benefited from the generosity of the Aspen Elks,” said Susanne Morrison, post-secondary administrative coordinator at Aspen High School. “The Elks are true partners in helping our young people to have successful college careers.”

The Aspen Elks also are funding 21 academic-achievement awards for Aspen and Basalt seniors. In Aspen, where it’s known as the Pacesetter Program, 11 students will receive $200 checks from the Elks.

This year’s recipients from Aspen High School are: Katelyn O’Callahan, English; Alexander Martin, mathematics; Jack Blocker, science; Jeremy Martin, performing arts; Jocelyn Carreno, languages; Kylie Kenny, social studies; Maya Abraham, visual arts; Asher Fite, aviation; Macy Hopkinson, business; Jack Alter, construction and woodworking; and Tessa Guthrie, journalism.

The top Basalt High School students in each department receive the Lifetime Achievement Awards. Two-hundred-dollar checks from the Aspen Elks will be given to: Mari Elliott, English; Wilber Pineda, STEM/computer science; Mari Elliott, math; Kaden O’Keefe, science; Isaac Mussselman, social studies; Daisy Moscoso, world languages; Carmen Custodio, choir; Isaac Musselman, band; Cody Thompson, art; Karen Zelaya Sanchez, English language development; and Ruble Alvarado, physical education.

A new scholarship in 2021 is the Joe High Memorial Award, given to two students, one from Aspen and one from Basalt, who are entering college with the intention to go into social work or the medical field.

High, who passed away in January, was a long-time member of the Aspen Elks and chairman of the Scholarship Committee. He dedicated his life to helping others through his work in physical therapy, medicine and social work. The two students who received this $1,500 award (each) were Sofie Durham, a senior at Aspen High School, and Ximena Garcia-Lopez, a senior at Basalt High School.

“Since our lodge in Aspen opened in 1891, our primary purpose has been to help our community,” said Shurman. “Supporting worthy recipients of our scholarship funds is just one example of our work in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.”

He added that the Elks provide financial support to organizations serving veterans on the Western Slope; hold luncheons each year for seniors and veterans; support youth programs; provide meals and hundreds of volunteer hours for the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sport Clinic and the Shining Stars; and host Memorial Day and Veterans Day events. The Aspen Elks are also busy restoring the Ute Cemetery, focusing on Civil War grave sites.