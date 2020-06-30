Aspen elected officials considering COVID-19 curfew
Aspen City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss passing an emergency ordinance that would set a closure time for all businesses operating in the city.
The potential curfew would be a public health order aimed at suppressing COVID-19 in the community.
Council also is set to discuss amending and readopting requirements for face coverings within city limits.
Council earlier this month extended its mandatory face mask ordinance until July 15.
The city takes public comment via phone or email. Participants are asked to provide notice 15 minutes prior to the meeting.
Support Local Journalism
Individual members of the public wishing to participate remotely may submit a request to comment via telephone by providing notice to the Clerk’s Office for the city of Aspen by phone or email, 970-920-5001 or citizencalls@cityofaspen.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User