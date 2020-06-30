Aspen elected officials considering COVID-19 curfew

An outdoor bar cart is open with health regulations in Aspen on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Aspen City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss passing an emergency ordinance that would set a closure time for all businesses operating in the city.

The potential curfew would be a public health order aimed at suppressing COVID-19 in the community.

Council also is set to discuss amending and readopting requirements for face coverings within city limits.

Council earlier this month extended its mandatory face mask ordinance until July 15.

The city takes public comment via phone or email. Participants are asked to provide notice 15 minutes prior to the meeting.

Individual members of the public wishing to participate remotely may submit a request to comment via telephone by providing notice to the Clerk’s Office for the city of Aspen by phone or email, 970-920-5001 or citizencalls@cityofaspen.com.