Aspen District Theater is due for a bond-funded upgrade

Aspen High School students perform their in-person musical, ‘Songs for a New World,’ in the district theater during a dress rehearsal in Aspen on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The Aspen District Theater and Black Box could use some upgrades, according to attendees at Thursday’s community meeting at the Black Box.

The entrance to the District Theater — located inside the elementary school — is also the entrance to the school itself, prompting safety concerns as well as issues with flow; the theater also shares bathrooms with the elementary school. (The Black Box theater, located in the high school, has its entrance to the east of the main doors.)

Access to the neighboring venues, while central to the district campus, isn’t easy to navigate for those with mobility challenges. And spaces near the District Theater stage that might otherwise function as rehearsal space or dressing rooms are currently operating as preschool classrooms.

Plus, the two on-campus facilities see use not only from student performers but from other community arts organizations like Theatre Aspen and the Aspen Community Theatre. That offers an “incredible opportunity” for students to gain exposure to professional productions, but it also means the facilities face challenges with availability and management, said Tammy Baar, who has been involved in both student and community theater in Aspen for decades.

Bookings must be submitted months or even a year in advance, and professional groups don’t always have access to all the facilities (like dressing rooms or a scene shop) that they need at the same space because many spaces serve multiple purposes.





“Clearly, the uses of (the theater) are limited somewhat by the design,” said Kurt Hall, who serves as the vice president and district liaison for the Aspen Education Foundation, a nonprofit that funds a variety of initiatives in Aspen’s public schools.

There’s an “enormous” amount of potential, said Melanie Muss, a local parent and real estate agent who is also involved in the community theater scene.

But considering the high caliber of performance that often takes place at the venues, the facilities themselves are “substandard,” she said.

“I think people come despite the spaces. … It’s more than just aesthetics, it’s a whole flow,” Muss said.

These issues are hardly new; back in 2005, the campaign for a $33 million bond issue floated the idea of upgrades at the District Theater, but that remodel never happened.

But now, there’s more funding to go around thanks to voters’ approval of $94 million in bonds for facilities upgrades — including performing arts facilities — and teacher housing last November.

Thursday’s community meeting was part of a series of conversations happening this month to help consultants and planners evaluate how some of that bond funding will address the need for upgrades at the District Theater and Black Box.

Got thoughts? Talks between planners and community members kicked off in earnest with Zoom and in-person meetings this week and will continue into the next week, Gena Buhler said in an interview after the community meeting. Buhler has been in touch with a number of local arts leaders, but she and Gilbert Sanchez encourage anyone with input on the future of the District Theater and Black Box to reach out to both of them via email (gbuhler@theatreprojects.com and gsanchezaia@gmail.com , respectively).

Architect Gilbert Sanchez, who has been extensively involved in the bond process with the district, facilitated the discussion alongside consultant Gena Buhler, the head of new business development in North America for the performing arts consulting company Theatre Projects. (Buhler previously served as the executive and artistic director of the Wheeler Opera House from 2015-2020.)

Planners aren’t entirely certain what portion of the bond funds will be allocated to performing arts purposes down to the penny, though it could be in the ballpark of $6 million, according to Sanchez.

After years of master planning and pricing, an ultra-comprehensive, district-wide “wishlist” for improvements totaled $185 million in potential projects, $13.5 million of which was specific to performing arts.

But the bond proposed to voters last November was a little over half that grand total at $94 million; in the budgeting process last year before the election, planners identified about $6 million of that money could go toward performing arts work that includes upgrades to the District Theater and Black Box, Sanchez said. In order to meet all of the wish list items, the remaining $7.5 million would have to come from other sources.

In the meantime, “we’re going to have to prioritize,” Sanchez said. Doing so calls for an evaluation of the present and future uses of the two performing arts facilities.

Meeting attendees agreed that both the needs of the school’s students and the needs of the community should be part of the discussion moving forward; it’s not an either-or question but one of how to balance both.

Although the school owns and operates the structures, they are in no way exclusive to students, and the size of the District Theater — as well as the parking and bus accessibility available there — make it a “valley asset” with the potential to become a “world-class facility,” Hall said.

“I don’t think people realize what a unique asset it is,” Hall said.

