Aspen Daily News owner moonlighting as publisher at paper in New Mexico

David Cook, owner/publisher of the Aspen Daily News and now also publisher at the Tri City Record in northwestern New Mexico, at the right, with friends and wife Christine.

Aspen Times file

Aspen Daily News owner David Cook has extra time on his hands, or did. The Durango Herald announced this week that Cook was named the publisher of a new daily in northwestern New Mexico.

The Herald featured a congratulatory story on its owner venturing into the Farmington area with a “publication as a mission-driven effort to fill a gap in local news reporting created after the Farmington Daily Times was acquired by media giant Gannett in 2015,” and hiring Cook.

The Herald said Cook spent about a year in community outreach to figure out what readers there want.

Wouldn’t you know it, they said local news.

The new newspaper aiming to serve 70,000 people — about twice the Roaring Fork Valley population, including Aspen — will print Monday through Friday and publish daily online at tricityrecordnm.com . It promises to cover topics relevant to the greater San Juan County region, including economic development, water, education, sports, and city and county governments in Farmington, Aztec, Bloomfield, Kirtland, Shiprock, and the Navajo Nation.





The initial plan is to distribute 5,000 copies at more than 75 central locations at no charge, then increase to 7,500 copies soon, and home and business delivery is planned, according to a news release the Herald received, presumably from its owner.

“One of my slogans as a newsman is that I don’t care how people digest the content. I care that they digest the content,” Cook said. “I don’t prioritize medium. I prioritize that everyone has access to it.”

He said he wasn’t sure whether the paper and/or website would distribute for free in the long term, but they are starting out that way.

Cook has ties to the Four Corners, as he is a Fort Lewis College graduate, the Herald said.

Ballantine Board Chairman Richard G. Ballantine said Cook’s knowledge of the area was among the reasons the company selected him to be the publisher of the newspaper.

“Normally, publishers only talk about the news coverage they can provide,” Ballantine told his reporter. “I think you need to remember that a good local newspaper has a local economic function for small businesses and service providers that’s very critical.”