Aspen Cycling Club results: Missouri Heights road race from July 5
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
MISSOURI HEIGHTS ROAD RACE
From Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Men’s A Long Course — Wave 1
1—1:38:27—INKINEN, Sami—Virta Health
2—1:45:07—PETERSON, Butch—Jenny
3—1:48:57—BROMBERG, Mike
4—1:51:32—KURNIK, Michael
5—1:52:43—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
6—1:57:06—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Men’s B Long Course — Wave 2
1—1:46:31—NEWTON, Tyler—Sante Cycling
2—1:46:32—WILLIAMS, Brian
3—1:48:01—RISPOLI, Maxwell—Meatballs
4—1:56:07—GREBENCHUK, Maksim—GrebenStar
5—1:58:35—SANTINI, Peter
6—2:02:47—KLUG, Chris
Men’s B 50+ Long Course — Wave 2
1—1:55:50—MEADOWS, Scott
DNF—CHERNOSKY, David
Women’s C Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:35:40—SMITH, Michelle—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men’s C Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:19:10—CHANG, Sean
2—1:24:26—MERRILL, Nate
3—1:29:59—MURPHY, Mark—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—1:30:00—CRUZ-ABRAMS, Carlos
Women 50+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:30:23—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels
2—1:39:11—KISTER, Sandi
Men 50+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:21:07—TUCKER, Brad—Racer X/ColoBikeLaw
2—1:34:31—COOK, Miles—Modern Market Racing p/b GR Capital Partners
Men 60+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:17:15—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen
2—1:19:12—SMITH, Wade
3—1:19:17—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski
4—1:23:15—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski
5—1:26:59—RYAN, Chris
6—1:28:44—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:19:18—HANDWERK, Jeff
2—1:27:06—LYONS, Steve—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—1:29:52—PHILLIPS, John—Limelight Hotels
4—1:30:09—OLENICK, Bob
5—1:37:20—ADAMSON, John—Twisted Spokes Racing
6—1:40:54—OVEREYNDER, Phil—Limelight Hotels
7—1:49:40—CROSS, Ed—Limelight Hotels
8—1:56:49—JONES, Larry
9—1:56:57—GRICE, John
High School Boys Short Course — Wave 3
1—1:18:59—KLIKA, Riggs W.
Race Marshals: Charles Burrus, Ryan Koster, Bob Parker, Lee Bryant, Riggs Klicka, Adam Funk
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
