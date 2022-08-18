Aspen Cycling Club results: Glassier-Buckhorn from Aug. 17, 2022
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
GLASSIER-BUCKHORN
From Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
Men’s A Long Course — Wave 2
1—0:58:27—SHANKS, Cooper—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—1:03:05—CARPENTER, Corbin—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
3—1:04:09—KOSTER, Ryan—Culver’s Glenwood Springs
4—1:04:29—PETERSON, Butch—RFMBA Trail Agents
5—1:05:57—JACOBI, Kevin—Limelight Hotels
6—1:09:07—TRANTOW, Tristan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
7—1:11:58—SHAFER, Brendan
8—1:12:05—FRIDAY, Samuel—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team/RFHS Mountain Bike Team
Women’s A Long Course — Wave 3
1—1:29:46—THOMAS, Jill
Men’s B Long Course — Wave 3
1—1:06:57—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2—1:06:58—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
3—1:07:00—CARPENTER, Quinn—Roaring Fork High School
4—1:09:33—ELLIOT, Simon—Basalt Bike & Ski
5—1:10:37—CHISM, Cole—Basalt High School MTB Team/Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
6—1:10:42—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
7—1:10:51—WILLIAMS, Brian
8—1:11:48—CRAWLEY, Kyle
9—1:14:04—RISPOLI, Maxwell—The Meatballs
10—1:14:06—CIBULSKY, John
11—1:14:44—FUNK, Adam—The Meatballs
12—1:16:44—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen
13—1:21:22—SKAGEN, Oliver—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
14—1:22:07—KENNEDY, Emerson—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
15—1:24:41—COLE, Henry
DQ—KLUG, Chris
Women’s C Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:55:04—SMITH, Michelle
2—1:02:58—JACOBI, Jess—Limelight Hotels
Women 50+ Short Course — Wave 1
1—1:01:09—SHAW, Sara—Limelight Hotels
Men 50+ Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:53:53—TRANTOW, George—Valley Ortho
2—0:57:50—COOK, Miles
Men 60+ Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:58:02—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ Short Course — Wave 1
1—1:07:14—JONES, Larry
High School Girls Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:54:52—HEATH, Megan—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
High School Boys Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:50:06—BLANCHARD, Devon—Roaring Fork High School
Race Marshals: Lucas Berry, Seth Beers, Lee Bryant, Brad Davis, Bob Olenick, Steve Lyons, Kevin Kreuz
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
