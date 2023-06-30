Aspen Cycling Club results: Butterhack Circuit MTB race from June 28, 2023
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
BUTTERHACK CIRCUIT MTB RACE
From Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Men’s A Long Course — Wave 2
1—0:56:42—CHERNEY, Canyon—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2—0:57:34—DEWIRE, Markus
3—0:58:56—BERRY, Lucas—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
4—1:00:34—KOSTER, Ryan
5—1:01:20—FRIDAY, Samuel—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
6—1:02:50—CREEL, Ricky
7—1:03:20—PETERSON, Butch—Jenny
8—1:05:25—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
9—1:07:18—KAROW, Will—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
10—1:07:30—FRACKLETON, Riley
11—1:10:13—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
12—1:14:09—OKEEFE, Drew
Women’s A Long Course — Wave 3
1—1:12:34—GEDDE, Kjersti
2—1:17:05—PERCY, Megan
3—1:21:22—BERINO, Jenya
4—1:23:53—WELCH, Betsy
Men’s B Long Course — Wave 3
1—1:05:29—RISPOLI, Maxwell—Meatballs
2—1:07:22—FUNK, Adam—Meatballs
3—1:08:15—FOERSTER, James
4—1:08:37—DAVIS, Brad
5—1:08:48—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski
6—1:09:37—KLUG, Chris
7—1:10:04—HAMILTON, Beck
8—1:10:05—LUNA, Christian
9—1:10:10—WILLIAMS, Brian
10—1:11:59—NEWTON, Tyler—Sante Cycling
11—1:14:36—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen
12—1:19:01—KIERNAN, Ryan
13—1:22:20—BERNHARDT, Spencer
14—1:29:31—PIERCE, Greg
Women’s C Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:47:03—HILL, Renee
2—0:47:40—TAYLOR, Janis
Men 50+ Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:38:58—COLE, Jeffrey—Hub of Aspen
2—0:44:00—COOK, Miles—Modern Market Racing p/b GR Capital Partners
Men 60+ Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:39:47—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski
2—0:40:16—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski
3—0:44:31—ARMSTRONG, Mike
4—0:47:23—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski
Men 70+ Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:50:52—JONES, Larry
High School Girls Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:38:19—LAZAR, Hazel—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
2—0:45:51—RICH, Marley—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
High School Boys Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:36:27—KLIKA, Riggs W.
2—0:38:18—SULLIVAN, Kian
DNF—KENNEDY, Emerson—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team
Middle School Boys Short Course — Wave 1
1—0:46:00—OGBURN, Henry
Race Marshals: Sandi Kister, Jeff Handwerk, John Cibulsky, Steve Denny, Scott Chism, Kiki Peisach, Mike Bromberg
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.