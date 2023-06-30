Aspen Cycling Club results: Butterhack Circuit MTB race from June 28, 2023

Aspen Cycling Club's Frying Pan Time Trial on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near Ruedi Reservoir.

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

BUTTERHACK CIRCUIT MTB RACE

From Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Men’s A Long Course — Wave 2

1—0:56:42—CHERNEY, Canyon—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

2—0:57:34—DEWIRE, Markus

3—0:58:56—BERRY, Lucas—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

4—1:00:34—KOSTER, Ryan

5—1:01:20—FRIDAY, Samuel—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

6—1:02:50—CREEL, Ricky

7—1:03:20—PETERSON, Butch—Jenny

8—1:05:25—HEATH, Liam—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

9—1:07:18—KAROW, Will—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

10—1:07:30—FRACKLETON, Riley

11—1:10:13—SMITH, Larry—Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

12—1:14:09—OKEEFE, Drew

Women’s A Long Course — Wave 3

1—1:12:34—GEDDE, Kjersti

2—1:17:05—PERCY, Megan

3—1:21:22—BERINO, Jenya

4—1:23:53—WELCH, Betsy

Men’s B Long Course — Wave 3

1—1:05:29—RISPOLI, Maxwell—Meatballs

2—1:07:22—FUNK, Adam—Meatballs

3—1:08:15—FOERSTER, James

4—1:08:37—DAVIS, Brad

5—1:08:48—ADAMS, Casey—Basalt Bike & Ski

6—1:09:37—KLUG, Chris

7—1:10:04—HAMILTON, Beck

8—1:10:05—LUNA, Christian

9—1:10:10—WILLIAMS, Brian

10—1:11:59—NEWTON, Tyler—Sante Cycling

11—1:14:36—MAPLE, Michael—Hub of Aspen

12—1:19:01—KIERNAN, Ryan

13—1:22:20—BERNHARDT, Spencer

14—1:29:31—PIERCE, Greg

Women’s C Short Course — Wave 1

1—0:47:03—HILL, Renee

2—0:47:40—TAYLOR, Janis





Men 50+ Short Course — Wave 1

1—0:38:58—COLE, Jeffrey—Hub of Aspen

2—0:44:00—COOK, Miles—Modern Market Racing p/b GR Capital Partners

Men 60+ Short Course — Wave 1

1—0:39:47—SIRIANNI, Phil—Basalt Bike & Ski

2—0:40:16—GIBANS, Jon—Basalt Bike & Ski

3—0:44:31—ARMSTRONG, Mike

4—0:47:23—SLIVA, Glenn—Basalt Bike & Ski

Men 70+ Short Course — Wave 1

1—0:50:52—JONES, Larry

High School Girls Short Course — Wave 1

1—0:38:19—LAZAR, Hazel—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

2—0:45:51—RICH, Marley—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

High School Boys Short Course — Wave 1

1—0:36:27—KLIKA, Riggs W.

2—0:38:18—SULLIVAN, Kian

DNF—KENNEDY, Emerson—RFC Pinnacle Junior MTB Team

Middle School Boys Short Course — Wave 1

1—0:46:00—OGBURN, Henry

Race Marshals: Sandi Kister, Jeff Handwerk, John Cibulsky, Steve Denny, Scott Chism, Kiki Peisach, Mike Bromberg

Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org . Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org .