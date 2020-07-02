 Aspen Cycling Club: Photos and results from Frying Pan Time Trial on July 1 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Cycling Club: Photos and results from Frying Pan Time Trial on July 1

Photos by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

Frying Pan Time Trial

From Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Mens A (22 Mile Course)

1 0:49:33 SHANKS, Cooper Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator

2 0:50:29 CARR, Chris STRAFE

3 0:50:30 GRAYBILL, Marshall Roaring Fork Cycling

4 0:52:08 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

5 0:53:05 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:53:08 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER

7 0:53:30 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel

8 0:53:32 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

9 0:53:48 BECK, George Basalt Bike & Ski

10 0:54:09 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski

11 0:54:11 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance

12 0:55:06 LOEFFLER, Alexander

13 0:56:22 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs

14 0:57:24 OLIVER, Nick Basalt Bike & Ski

15 0:58:26 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

16 1:01:27 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS

Womens A (22 Mile Course)

1 1:01:51 KNOTT, Courtney

2 1:03:06 TORY, Caroline Hub of Aspen

Mens B (22 Mile Course)

1 0:52:01 BUTTINE, Andrea Automatic Racing

2 0:52:56 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

3 0:54:07 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:54:10 SULLIVAN, Danny Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:56:12 DAVIS, Brad

6 0:57:13 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

7 0:57:15 PRATT, John

8 0:57:34 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation

9 0:57:40 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing

10 0:57:59 THOMPSON, Nigel

11 0:58:19 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru

12 0:58:28 VOLONINO, Richard

13 0:59:24 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

14 0:59:42 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

15 1:00:50 FAURER, Patrick

16 1:01:00 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen

17 1:01:37 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

18 1:01:57 WILLIAMS, Brian

Mens C (Sport) (13 Mile Course)

1 0:33:20 SELDIN, Chris

2 0:34:26 MERRILL, Nate Valley View Velo

3 0:36:57 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

Womens C (Sport) (13 Mile Course)

1 0:34:03 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

2 0:35:15 DIEMAR, Hayley Team Twenty20

Men 50+ (13 Mile Course)

1 0:31:48 LANE, Chris ACES

2 0:33:27 BURKLEY, Richard Limelight Hotel

3 0:34:09 ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:35:41 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance

5 1:07:31 GETTINGER, Mike

DNS GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

Women 50+ (13 Mile Course)

1 0:33:57 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel

Men 60+ (13 Mile Course)

1 0:31:15 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:32:10 KREUZ, Kevin

3 0:32:17 HANDWERK, Jeff

4 0:32:52 PAUSSA, Jim Hub of Aspen

5 0:33:22 BUTTINE, Chris

6 0:34:32 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi

7 0:36:30 MURTAGH, Patrick

Men 70+ (13 Mile Course)

1 0:35:08 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020

2 0:35:24 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel

3 0:35:29 OLENICK, Bob

4 0:36:37 OVEREYNDER, Phil

5 0:36:53 GRICE, John

6 0:40:23 JONES, Larry

DNS ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing

Men 80+ (13 Mile Course)

1 0:40:30 HARRISON, Jim

2 0:54:00 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem

High School Boys (13 Mile Course)

1 0:32:44 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel

— Race Marshals: Mary Jo Kimbro, Benjamin Gottlieb, Fritz Diether, Cathy Porter, Jon Gibans

— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org.

— Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.

News
