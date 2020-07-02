Aspen Cycling Club: Photos and results from Frying Pan Time Trial on July 1
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
Frying Pan Time Trial
From Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Mens A (22 Mile Course)
1 0:49:33 SHANKS, Cooper Team Mike Bikes p/b Equator
2 0:50:29 CARR, Chris STRAFE
3 0:50:30 GRAYBILL, Marshall Roaring Fork Cycling
4 0:52:08 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
5 0:53:05 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:53:08 STROKES, Greg STRAFE/RESQWATER
7 0:53:30 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel
8 0:53:32 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
9 0:53:48 BECK, George Basalt Bike & Ski
10 0:54:09 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski
11 0:54:11 LEWIS, Joseph Wifey Racing/Shott Peformance
12 0:55:06 LOEFFLER, Alexander
13 0:56:22 KOSTER, Ryan Culver’s Glenwood Springs
14 0:57:24 OLIVER, Nick Basalt Bike & Ski
15 0:58:26 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
16 1:01:27 PETERSON, Bryn CRMS
Womens A (22 Mile Course)
1 1:01:51 KNOTT, Courtney
2 1:03:06 TORY, Caroline Hub of Aspen
Mens B (22 Mile Course)
1 0:52:01 BUTTINE, Andrea Automatic Racing
2 0:52:56 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
3 0:54:07 TUDDENHAM, Luke Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:54:10 SULLIVAN, Danny Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:56:12 DAVIS, Brad
6 0:57:13 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
7 0:57:15 PRATT, John
8 0:57:34 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen/Chris Klug Foundation
9 0:57:40 PERNA, Lew Great Divide Brewing
10 0:57:59 THOMPSON, Nigel
11 0:58:19 CHERNOSKY, David Groove Subaru
12 0:58:28 VOLONINO, Richard
13 0:59:24 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
14 0:59:42 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
15 1:00:50 FAURER, Patrick
16 1:01:00 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen
17 1:01:37 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
18 1:01:57 WILLIAMS, Brian
Mens C (Sport) (13 Mile Course)
1 0:33:20 SELDIN, Chris
2 0:34:26 MERRILL, Nate Valley View Velo
3 0:36:57 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
Womens C (Sport) (13 Mile Course)
1 0:34:03 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
2 0:35:15 DIEMAR, Hayley Team Twenty20
Men 50+ (13 Mile Course)
1 0:31:48 LANE, Chris ACES
2 0:33:27 BURKLEY, Richard Limelight Hotel
3 0:34:09 ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:35:41 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance
5 1:07:31 GETTINGER, Mike
DNS GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
Women 50+ (13 Mile Course)
1 0:33:57 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel
Men 60+ (13 Mile Course)
1 0:31:15 LYONS, Steve Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:32:10 KREUZ, Kevin
3 0:32:17 HANDWERK, Jeff
4 0:32:52 PAUSSA, Jim Hub of Aspen
5 0:33:22 BUTTINE, Chris
6 0:34:32 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi
7 0:36:30 MURTAGH, Patrick
Men 70+ (13 Mile Course)
1 0:35:08 IRELAND, Michael Register. Vote 2020
2 0:35:24 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel
3 0:35:29 OLENICK, Bob
4 0:36:37 OVEREYNDER, Phil
5 0:36:53 GRICE, John
6 0:40:23 JONES, Larry
DNS ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing
Men 80+ (13 Mile Course)
1 0:40:30 HARRISON, Jim
2 0:54:00 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem
High School Boys (13 Mile Course)
1 0:32:44 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel
— Race Marshals: Mary Jo Kimbro, Benjamin Gottlieb, Fritz Diether, Cathy Porter, Jon Gibans
— Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org.
— Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
