Aspen council vote on Castle Creek housing on hold after deadlock

The debate over a proposed affordable housing complex on Castle Creek Road will continue next month after a dead-locked vote by Aspen city councilors late Monday night.

Councilman Adam Frisch and Councilwoman Ann Mullins supported removing the fourth floor from the proposed 28-unit complex at 488 Castle Creek Road, which would reduce the number of units to 24.

Mayor Steve Skadron and Councilman Ward Hauenstein, however, supported keeping the project as is and leaving the fourth floor and 28-unit total intact (18 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units).

Councilman Bert Myrin was out of town and will hold the deciding vote when the council takes up the matter again Dec. 11.

Several residents of the Castle Creek Valley objected to the project Monday night because of its density, height and lack of parking.

Monday's meeting ran until 11 p.m..