Aspen council approves salary increase for city manager





Aspen City Council on Tuesday approved a second addendum to City Manager Sara Ott’s employment contract, giving her a satisfactory review and a raise.

Hired in September of 2019 at an annual salary of $203,000 plus benefits, Ott now makes $226,948.

That salary will be retroactive to September of 2021 and that payment will occur no later than May 29, according to the employment contract approved unanimously by council under its consent agenda during its regular meeting.

No comments were made by council members before or after their vote Tuesday.

The first addendum to her employment contract was approved by council in December of 2020 when her salary increased to $211,120 and was retroactive to September of that year.





After that review, Mayor Torre read a statement stating that Ott had exceeded expectations since she became city manager.

“Sara has exceeded many, many of the high expectations that this City Council has had for our city manager,” he said at the time. “In particular she has advanced organizational and cultural changes to the city government, has made significant progress on council’s goals, including affordable housing, child care and I would add in there our waste management and diversion programs, provided strong administrative leadership … stabilized finances and supports the city’s workforce.

“She’s gained the confidence and trust of this City Council, staff and community partners,” he continued. “We look forward to Sara’s continued focus on strengthening communications with the council, media and community.”

The second addendum to her Ott’s employment contract provides for a compensation adjustment based upon the satisfactory review by council from Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021.