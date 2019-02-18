Aspen cops: ‘Please lock your ski rack’

Aspen police believe a person or group of individuals stole eight pairs of skis from atop cars parked in Aspen and the surrounding area last weekend, a sergeant said Monday.

Six of the eight pairs of skis disappeared between Saturday night and Sunday morning from roof racks mounted on cars parked in Aspen's downtown core, said Aspen police Sgt. Mike Tracey. The other two pairs of skis were reported stolen from cars parked in Snowmass Village and in Pitkin County, he said.

None of the skis were locked to the roof racks, Tracey said. All eight pairs were valued at a total of about $3,800, he said. A rocket box and an electric bike also were reported stolen from the downtown core during the same time period, he said.

"We very rarely get this many thefts in one night," Tracey said. "All common sense points to one person or people taking them."

Officers are continuing to review video surveillance footage of the area in an effort to identify the thief or thieves, he said.

Aspen police posted a note about the thefts Monday on Facebook, urging people to "try out something new (and) please lock your ski rack."