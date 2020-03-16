Aspen cops, officials mum on fatal downtown accident

Aspen police, prosecutors and the county Coroner’s Office all declined to release any more information Monday about the fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown that left a 5-year-old girl dead Sunday.

Aspen police said an accident report containing both the driver’s name and the victim’s name would be released Monday, though it never appeared. They declined to release both names, as did prosecutors.

Pitkin County Assistant Coroner Eric Hansen said the name of the young victim would be released Monday night or Tuesday pending notification of relatives in another country.

The girl was struck early Sunday afternoon while crossing Hyman Avenue at Galena Street, when the driver of a 2018 GMC Acadia registered in the Aspen area who was turning left onto Hyman struck her. Police could be seen taking pictures of the GMC’s undercarriage.

The driver of the GMC was not taken into custody after the accident, and it was unclear Monday if she would be charged in connection with it.