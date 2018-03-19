Aspen commuters encouraged to carpool this week

The city of Aspen is inviting locals and tourists to give carpooling a try this week, and is celebrating those commuters who are already reaping the benefits of carpooling.

“If everyone opted to carpool just one day a week, the traffic on the nation’s major highways and roads would be reduced by as much as 20 percent,” the city states in a press release.

“Carpoolers save time and money, skip parking hassles while getting preferred parking, plus they can drive in the HOV lanes, and get in some relaxation time when someone else does the driving.”

Commuters coming from points downvalley are encouraged to pick up friends and co-workers and create a carpool. During the week of March 19, commuters can stop by the Aspen Airport Parking Kiosk to get a carpool parking pass and have an opportunity to win Sunburst car washes, lunch for everyone in your carpool, ice scrapers, travel mugs and more.

For carpool matching and more information visit CommuterConnect.net.

Also, on Monday and Thursday listen for the Word of the Day on KSPN, KNFO, LIFT or La Nueva Mixto for call-in prizes. For listening times go to CommuterConnect.net. On Wednesday, listen for your license plate number on the air to win a prize.

On Tuesday, carpool prizes will be given out at the Airport parking kiosk between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m.