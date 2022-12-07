Aspen Community Foundation gives out $729,000 in grants to 48 organizations

The Aspen Times



The Aspen Community Foundation has awarded $729,000 in funding for 48 organizations in the Aspen to Parachute region through its 2022 Community Grantmaking program.

“We were able to increase the amount of funding for our Community Grantmaking program this year, thanks to our partnership with Aspen Skiing Co. and the sale of the Ultimate Ski Passes,” said Valerie Carlin, cradle to career director at Aspen Community Foundation. “The funds benefit our Cradle to Career program by supporting and expanding services for youth and families, and a portion of the proceeds goes to youth-serving nonprofits. We are so grateful for this 10-year partnership.”

The foundation said that the organizations selected for funding provide important programs and services to individuals and families critical to the region’s broader education and human service infrastructure. Those include providing early childhood education, health care, mental health and substance abuse services, support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, enrichment activities for youth and empowerment for immigrant communities.

Of the 48 selected nonprofits, 54% focus on youth services, 26% on human services, and 20% on early childhood.

“We are very grateful for the generous grant from the Aspen Community Foundation,” said Suzanne Wheeler-Del Piccolo, executive director at Raising a Reader Aspen to Parachute. “Because of this grant, we will be able to continue serving the 1,300 children and their families in 28 schools, nine libraries and one firehouse with books, programming, resources and family guidance to support the joyful family routines of reading at home. We know that our organization continues to inspire young children to fall in love with books. Hence, when they reach kindergarten, they want to learn to read!”





Qualifying applications for Community Grantmaking opened in May and invitations to apply opened a month later in June. Organizations were required to submit their full applications by July to be considered for this year’s funding. A total of 86 nonprofits applied with requests totaling $1,780,750.

This year’s 2022 Community Grantmaking organizations:

A Way Out; Access AfterSchool; Advocate Safehouse Project; Alpine Legal Services; Arc of Central Mountains; Aspen Center for Environmental Studies ;Aspen Family Connections; Aspen Hope Center; Aspen Santa Fe Ballet; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Aspen Youth Center; Blue Lake Preschool; Buddy Program; Carbondale Arts; CASA of the Ninth; Catholic Charities Western Slope; Children’s Rocky Mountain School; English In Action; Family Resource Center, Roaring Fork Schools; Farm Collaborative; Focused Kids; Food Bank of the Rockies.

Garfield County School District 16; Garfield School District Re-2; Growing Years School; Highwater Farm; La Clinica Del Pueblo/The People’s Clinic; LIFT-UP; Literacy Outreach; Marble Charter School; Mountain Valley Development Services; Mt Sopris Montessori School; OUR School; Pathfinders; Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains; Raising a Reader Aspen to Parachute; Response; River Bridge Regional Center; River Center of New Castle; Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers; Roaring Fork PreCollegiate; Senior Housing Options; Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley; Summit54; Valley Settlement; Voces Unidas de las Montañas ; Yampah Mountain High School; Youth Zone

The Community Grantmaking program relies on annual contributions from donors including individuals and families, businesses, foundations and donor-advised funds. To learn more about Aspen Community Foundation, visit http://www.aspencommunityfoundation.org .

Aspen Community Foundation builds philanthropy and supports nonprofit organizations by connecting donors to community needs, building permanent charitable funds, and bringing people together to solve community problems, foundation officials said. The foundations has been working since 1980 to improve the quality of life in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.