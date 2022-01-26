Aspen Community Foundation accepting scholarship apps
Local students can apply for post-secondary education funds
The Aspen Community Foundation has opened up its 2022 scholarship application for local public high school students from diverse backgrounds to use on post-secondary education.
There are nine different scholarship funds available this year, each of which has different eligibility criteria for applicants. Scholarship amounts vary depending on the category.
More information on each scholarship fund and applications is available at AspenCommunityFoundation.org/apply/scholarships-2. Questions can be directed to the Aspen Community Foundation via email at scholarships@aspencommunityfoundation.org or via phone at 970-925-9300.
The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 22.
