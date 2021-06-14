Aspen community briefs: Marolt Trail closure, others this week; weekly Saturday running event returns

The city of Aspen parks department will temporarily close a section of the Marolt Trail between Marolt bridge and the Marolt housing complex Wednesday and Thursday.

The trail will be resurfaced and crews will do other maintenance work.

While this closure is in place, pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured to use the Hospital Trail, connecting to the north side of Marolt Open Space and into town over Castle Creek Bridge.

Also on Wednesday and Thursday, the Cemetery Lane Trail between Alta Vista and Silver King will be temporary closed for resurfacing and other maintenance work.

Detours will be in place around the work site.

Crews anticipate the closures on both trails will be in effect all day Wednesday and Thursday.

The group running event known as parkrun returns to Aspen at 9 a.m. Saturday and will continue every Saturday throughout the summer.

The parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5km run/walk, with a post-event tailgate party with coffee and pastries provided by Paradise Bakery.

Registration can be done at at http://www.parkrun.us/aspen to be timed and participate. Volunteers also welcome. Runners should meet by the tennis courts at the Aspen Golf Club.

parkrun is a global movement in 22 countries with 350,000 runners per week, prior to COVID shut down.

More information can be found at http://www.parkrun.com .